Rogene F. Roby Oct 19, 2022

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rogene F. Roby, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home. Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
