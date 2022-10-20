Hastings, Nebraska resident Rogene Fay Roby, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 24, at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, NE. Visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, October 23, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings, NE.