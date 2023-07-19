Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rolland D. Fichtner, 83, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, NE.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Rolland’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rolland was born July 19, 1939, to Clifford and Lena (Sayer) Fichtner in Cambridge. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1957.
Rolland married Shirley Bassford on November 21, 1959.
Rolland worked for K & N Energy for 39 years and then ran KAL Inc. for 15 years before selling it.
Rolland enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, gardening, and coaching baseball. He would do anything for his family, loved family get-togethers, grilling, making Christmas candy, and cooking prime rib.
Rolland was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Fichtner; children and spouses Tim and Marilu Fichtner, Larry and Julie Fichtner; grandchildren and spouses, Amanda and Brian Jens, Jessica and Zack Tubbs, Jennifer Fichtner, Kyle and Chelsea Fichtner, Dylan Fichtner (Brittany Kirby); great-grandchildren, Mason Jens, Sadie Jens, Isaac Tubbs, Noah Tubbs, Miles Fichtner, Hayes Fichtner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
