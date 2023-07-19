Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rolland D. Fichtner, 83, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, NE.