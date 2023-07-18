Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rolland D. Fichtner, 83, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge, NE.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Rolland’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.