Sutton, Nebraska, resident Rolly Ray Kastens, 86, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.
A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church with Father Doug Daro officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton or the American Legion Argonne Post #61 Josie Kastens Scholarship Fund.
Rolly was born on January 7, 1936, in Unadilla, NE, to Clarence and Lenora (Sewell) Kastens. He grew up in Unadilla and received his education from Unadilla High School.
Rolly was a staff sergeant in the Air Force from 1954-1958 and during that time he flew from Guam to Korea assisting fighter pilots.
Rolly married the love of his life, Josephine Tria, on July 6, 1957, in Northampton, MA. He was a loving father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed.
Rolly was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Sutton American Legion Argonne Post#61, 40 & 8, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his daughters, Lennie (Bruce) Laffitte of Salina, KS; Deb (Jim) Schmailzl of Lincoln, NE; Marie (Kirk) Pope of Sutton; and Patricia (Todd) Burr of Hastings; 8 grandchildren, Taylor (Tara) Pope; Luke (Sabrina) Laffitte; Colt Pope; Maggie (Sal) Mendoza; Grant (Jen) Schmailzl; Lacy Laffitte; Megan (Matt) Burr; and Emily (Blake) Burr; 13 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Carolyn) Kastens of Syracuse, NE; and also many cousins, nieces, and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; and his parents, Clarence and Lenora Kastens.
