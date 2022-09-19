Sutton, Nebraska, resident Rolly Ray Kastens, 86, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.

A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church with Father Doug Daro officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton.