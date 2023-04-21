Romaine D. Stadler, 77, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Services are pending with Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
A full obituary will appear in later publications.
