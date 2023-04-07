Ron Betters passed away on March 29, 2023 in Denver.
He was born in Hastings, Nebraska. Ron served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Missouri. After the war, he graduated from the University of Nebraska and was a lifelong Cornhusker.
He married Doris (nee Harper) with their marriage lasting over 70 years. Ron had a 39 year career at IBM. After retiring, he created his own company, R&R.
In his time off, he served on the board of Boca Raton Parks and Airport. He and Doris were active members of the Grace Community Church. Ron's last adventure was a Freedom Flight to Washington D.C. were he was honored as a U.S. veteran.
He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Horan and McConaty Funeral Home of Aurora, CO is caring for the family.
