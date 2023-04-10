Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald Alan Psota, 79, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Overland Park, KS.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch, Father Thomas Brouillette and Father James Meysenburg officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date in Lincoln, NE. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or St. Cecilia High School Activities Association.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ronald was born December 22, 1943, in Colfax, IA, to Antony “Tony” and Mildred (Reinsch) Psota. He lived in Grafton, NE, and Sutton, NE, before the family moved to Hastings.
Ronald was baptized Catholic and was later confirmed at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. He attended Alcott Elementary School in Hastings, graduated from Hastings Catholic Schools in 1962, attended automotive school in Kansas City, MO, and graduated from Kearney State College with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
Ronald married Joyce Albers on April 24, 1976. She preceded him in death on January 30, 2022.
Ronald worked from 1964 to 1969 with Stanal Sound out of Kearney, NE, as a sound engineer/roadie traveling with numerous country music singers and groups throughout the Midwest, including Johnny Cash, the Mamas and the Papas, Back Porch Majority, The Carpenters, and others.
He worked on the Robert Kennedy Whistle Stop Presidential Campaign Tour across Nebraska in 1968.
From 1970 to 2008, he was a distributor salesman for World Radio/Meyerson Distributing Company of Council Bluffs, IA, Gifford-Brown Distributing and Ness Distributing of Des Moines, IA, Allen’s Superstore in the hardware department, and Dutton-Lainson Company in Hastings, retiring in 2008.
Ronald was involved as an usher, lector, and eucharistic minister at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
He was a St. Cecilia Activities Association member and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was also a past member of Pronto Pitch Club, Knights of Columbus Council #1023 (3rd Degree and life member), and Elks Club in Hastings.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joyce Psota.
Survivors include son, Ryan and Jessica (Largis) Psota of Lincoln; granddaughters, Makenna Leigh Psota of Lincoln, Adalyn Ryan Psota of Lincoln; grandson, Kade Allen Psota of Lincoln; son, Jeffrey and Tori (Ball) Psota of Overland Park, KS; granddaughters, Neelie Paige Psota of Overland Park, Henley Addison Psota of Overland Park; brother, Daniel and Linda (Placke) Psota of Hastings; sister, Debbie and George Collins of Beatrice, NE; 3 nieces; and 1 nephew.
