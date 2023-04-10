Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald Alan Psota, 79, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Overland Park, KS.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch, Father Thomas Brouillette and Father James Meysenburg officiating.