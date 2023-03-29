Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald Alan Psota, 79, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Overland Park, KS.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch, Father Thomas Brouillette, and Father James Meysenburg officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date in Lincoln, NE. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or St. Cecilia High School Activities Association.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
