Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald B. Ross, Sr., 91, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, NE.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.
Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ronald’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
