Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald B. Ross, Sr., 91, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, NE.
Ronald was born August 17, 1931, to Georgie B. and Zazel C. (Karker) Ross in Alexandria, Nebraska. He attended Hastings High School and graduated in 1949.
Ron served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1952. He graduated from Hastings College in 1958 with a degree in business administration.
Ron married Jean L. Pigeon on August 20, 1955, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2003.
Ron met his special companion Phyllis Freeburger, and they would spend lots of time together playing cards, and attending dinners and parties.
Ron started working for Friend’s Motor Supply (NAPA) in 1962 and retired from NAPA Auto Parts (Twin T Auto Supply) in 2005 at the young age of 75.
He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Eagles Club #592, BPO Elks Lodge 159, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #11.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean L. Ross; daughter, Julie Beth Ross; in-laws, Leo and Mary Pigeon; and special companion, Phyllis Freeburger.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Ronald and Susan Ross of Lincoln, Lynn and Lindsey Niemann of Lincoln, Kate and Dennis Oberhauser of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Cassie and Jim Molt of Spaulding, Heather and Bryce Whalen of Denton, Lexxie and Austin Rohrig of Friend, Dane Niemann and Ashley Mezera of Denver, CO, Keller Niemann and Heath Jacob of Lincoln, Taylor Niemann and Heath Wester of Lincoln, Piper Niemann and Paul Kraft of Lincoln, Beth Sedersten of Hastings, Sabrina Oberhauser of Hastings, JJ and Shane Morris of Nicaragua; great-grandchildren, Carter Molt, Ella Molt, Avery Molt, Adley Molt, Jack Whalen, Maysen Whalen, Eli Rohrig, Barrett Rohrig, Dax Rohrig.
