Juniata, Nebraska resident Ronald D. Erickson passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 5-7 p.m. at the Erickson home in Juniata. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.