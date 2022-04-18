Juniata, Nebraska resident Ronald D. Erickson passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 5-7 p.m. at the Erickson home in Juniata. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ron was born June 17, 1960, in Hastings, NE, to Dennis & Phyllis (Egelston) Erickson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1978. Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1980 to 1981. Ron married Gwen Beck in Hastings, NE on August 31, 1985. Ron & Gwen were blessed with two children, Kayla & Nolan.
Ron worked several jobs throughout his life including the Hastings Regional Center, Hastings Fire Department, Administrator at the Grand Island Veterans Home and Blue Hill Care Home. Most recently he worked at Hastings Public Schools as the Transportation Coordinator. Ron spent his time “puttering on the house,” enjoying motorcycle rides, boating, and working on building his airplane. He loved his family and treasured the memories that were made on family vacations. He was proud of his kids and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; father-in-law Bill Irvine; uncles Donald Johnson and Bill Watson; nephews Jeremy Nielsen and Jesse Hughes.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen Erickson of Juniata; children & spouse, Kayla (Erickson) & Adam Perry of Juniata, Nolan Erickson of Juniata; grandchildren, Jacob, Elise & Norah Perry of Juniata; sisters & spouses, Carol & Steve Anderson of Lincoln, Connie & Mark Murray of Hastings; brother & spouse, Randy & Tawni Erickson of Gretna; sisters-in-law & spouses, Anita & Jim Matejka of Oakland, IA, Barb & Terry Nielsen of St. Libory, Cece & Darrel Gangwish of Juniata, Donna & Randy Hartzell of Juniata, Ida & Kevin Klein of St. Libory; brothers-in-law & spouses, Francis & Connie Jo Beck of St. Paul, Howard & Penny Beck of St. Paul; mother-in-law, Rose Irvine of St. Paul; great aunts & spouse, Martha Ann Watson of Bellevue, Twila & David Okerlund of Clear Lake, IA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.