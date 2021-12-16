Ronald Dean Yost died peacefully on November 26, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska at age 78.
Born in Hastings on October 9, 1943, to Robert and Florence (Hamburger) Yost, Ron grew up on a farm near Harvard and attended Harvard High School. He later went on to earn a Bachelors of Education in 1967 from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
He met wife Suzi Yost (Reagan), a Delta Gamma, through Greek life and they were married on January 21, 1967 in Lincoln. They moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Ron taught high school, but after several stops around the country, they eventually settled in Omaha in 1976 where Ron continued his career in telecommunications sales and they raised their four children.
Ron was a loving and devoted husband who celebrated 50 years of marriage with wife Suzi just months before she passed away in August 2017. As a doting and dedicated father and grandfather, “Poppy” never missed an opportunity to cheer his family on from the stands at everything they participated in. His free time was spent swapping stories with friends over coffee or playing cards and sweeping the table over a few whiskeys. Other passions included golfing, hunting, mentoring, tailgating, watching Husker sports, traveling and taking long walks with Suzi and their golden retrievers.
He was a long-time member of Lifegate Church and his steadfast faith and love for his family carried him through the last few difficult years of his life and his battle with Parkinson’s. Ron will be remembered for his charm and sense of humor, his kind and generous spirit, his ability to make an instant friend out of anyone he met, his everlasting faith in God and his devotion to those he loved.
Ron is survived by his children, Shane (Kellie) and Jason (Aline) Yost, and Sarah (Dan) Gibson; grandchildren, Evan, Taylor, Kyler and Tucker Yost; sister Pat (Yost) Sharp, brother-in-law Dann Sharp, brother-in-law Robert Reagan, niece Brynn Sharp, cousins Tom Hamburger and Mari Hamburger. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzi, daughter, Melissa.
A memorial service to celebrate Ron’s life will be held on Friday January 7, 2022 at 1pm at Lifegate Church, 726 South 55th Street, Omaha, NE 68106. A visitation will immediately follow at Jimi D’s Food & Spirits at 6303 Center, Omaha, NE 68106. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ron’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in hopes of finding a cure for the disease that Ron battled for years. For information on how to donate, visit the website below.
