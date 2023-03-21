Sutton, Nebraska resident Ronald Eugene Reutzel, 77, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, NE.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Federated Church in Sutton, NE., with Rev. Mary Scott officiating. A luncheon will follow the services at the Church. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at the Firth Cemetery in Firth, NE.
