Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald Garrett, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Reverend Tamara Holtz officiating.
Ronald worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad up until his retirement five years ago.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Irene (Bierman) Garrett; his older brother, Roger Garrett.
Ronald is survived by numerous cousins and friends.
