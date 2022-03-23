Hastings, Nebraska resident Ronald L. Golick, 74, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pheasants Forever-Little Blue Chapter or Shriners Hospitals for Children. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Ronald’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ronald was born June 1, 1947, in Centerville, IA to Frank C. & Pauline (Joiner) Golick. He graduated from Centerville High School in Centerville, IA, and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Northeast Missouri State University. Ronald married Carolyn Rysdam on July 21, 1973, in Centerville, IA.
Ronald was employed as a regional manager for Ashley Outlet Stores, Eakes Office Products, Central Garden & Pet, Keebler Co., and Arch Pool Chemicals before his retirement. He was a member and President for several years of Pheasants Forever-Little Blue Chapter. Ronald was also a member of Southern Hills for over 40 years and was an avid golfer and supporter.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father; infant granddaughter, Olivia Mae Golick; and nephew, Brad Parker.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Golick of Hastings; sons, spouses & family, Doug & Erinn Golick of Lincoln, Braden, Will & Grace, Chris & Sarah Golick of Hastings, Jim Golick of Hastings; mother, Pauline Golick of Centerville, IA; sister & spouse, Linda & Russ Eggers of Clive, IA; numerous other extended family.
