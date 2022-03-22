Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald L. Golick, 74, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 7:57 pm
