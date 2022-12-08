Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ronald L. Parr, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 12, and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Assumption with Father Corey Harrison officiating.
Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the services at the church. Memorials may be given to Assumption Cemetery Association.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ronald’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Ronald was born December 15, 1947, in Hastings to Lawrence and Helen (Kaiser) Parr. He attended Assumption Grade School and graduated from Roseland High School. Ronald served his country in the National Guard.
Ronald farmed and worked at Eaton Corp., IBP in Lexington, and Menards in Hastings. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; sister and spouse, JoAnn and Jerome Konen; and brothers and spouses, Eugene and Marge Parr, Gary and first wife Carol Parr, and Dave Parr; and brother-in-law, Laverne Horton.
Survivors include his sisters and spouse, Evelyn Horton of Grand Island, NE, Mary and Ray Verkamp of Hastings; brother and spouse, Larry “Joe” and Marcia Parr of Red Cloud, NE; sisters-in-law, Kathy Parr of Assumption, NE, Janice Consbruck of Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
