Loveland, Colorado resident Ronald Lee Wells passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glenvil Legion in Glenvil, Nebraska on Saturday, September 25, from 1-3 p.m. for family and friends to share memories.
Ron was born August 31, 1953 in Hastings, Nebraska to Millard (Bud) Wells and Norma Maxine (Wakelin) Wells. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1971.
Ron and his former wife, Jane, owned and operated Wells Cafe and Bar in Glenvil for 5 years; he greeted everyone with a warm smile and good laugh. He was active in Legion Baseball, coaching the American Legion Team in Glenvil and his 3 children in coach pitch baseball.
Ron moved to Colorado in 1995 where he had several jobs but his passion was working at Culver’s; he enjoyed all of his customers and co-workers. Ron enjoyed all sports but especially watching and attending Colorado Rockies games.
Ron is survived by 3 children, Jenny (Josh) Fox of Lincoln, NE, Tina Wells of Grand Island, NE and David (Cassie) Wells of Windsor CO; 7 brothers and sisters, Jim (Elaine) Wells of Lynch, NE, Glenda (Gary) Krull of Glenvil, NE, Chuck (Betty) Wells of Ashland, NE, Bob (Deb) Wells of Mesa, AZ, Don (Jackie) Wells of Albion, NE, Patty Shaw of Sioux City, IA and Joan (Tom) Briese of Albion, NE; 4 grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janis Stahl.
