Ronald R. Weber, 71, of Superior, Nebraska passed away November 20, 2021 in Milford.
Ronald was born on January 31, 1950 in Greeley, CO to Carl Weber and Wilma Grauerholz.
Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center, KS. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials may be made to Child Fund International of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
