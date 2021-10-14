Hastings, Nebraska resident Ronald Richardson, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Ronald’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ronald was born June 4, 1936, in Gretna, NE to Chris & Ruth (Allbery) Richardson. He graduated from Gretna High School. Ronald served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Sandra Eichner on October 10, 1959. Ronald was a truck driver for many years and owned RJ & Sandy’s Bar & Grill. He was a member of the Eagles Club.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Donald; and sister, Bev Richardson.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Richardson of Hastings; children and spouses, Dottie Richardson of Hillsborough, OR, Penny McCall of Hastings, Tammy (Dennis) Krontz of Hastings, Terri (Lynn) Burge of Hastings, Tina Petersen of Hastings, Ronald Chris Richardson of CO; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Ardella Hurd of TX; sister-in-law, Darlene Richardson of Gretna; brother-in-law, Merlin Eichner of Gretna; several nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.