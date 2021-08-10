Ronald Schnase passed away August 4, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease in Houston, Texas, with family by his side. He was 90 years old. He was born October 6, 1930, to John and Viola Schnase in Hastings, Nebraska.
Ronald attended Hastings High School in Hastings before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp in 1947. After his honorable discharge, he attended Hastings College and graduated in 1953, majoring in Business Administration and Education.
Ron and Lyla were married in Hastings in 1950 on his birthday in Redeemer Lutheran Church. In 1958, while living in Eagle Pass, Texas, they attended the Methodist Church and have been faithful members ever since, serving on numerous leadership committees throughout the years.
In 1954 he joined the United States Border Patrol. They soon began their life in Texas. After retiring from the U.S. Border Patrol, Ron worked at the Del Rio-San Felipe Consolidated ISD Warehouse for 14 years before finally retiring for good. They relocated to Houston in 2003 to be closer to their children.
Ron was a true lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, canoeing and fishing. He hiked Guadalupe Peak, the highest point in Texas, several times as well as all of Big Bend National Park with his sons and grandsons. He played tennis, softball and golf, and later in life really enjoyed running – winning numerous awards in his age group in road races in the Houston area. All of these were done with family and very dear friends.
Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed long driving trips, watching sports on tv, following the stock market, and working in his yard. He was a great storyteller. He loved his family “muy mucho” as he would say, and we all will miss him very much.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 71 years, Lyla Mae (Klein) Schnase; sons John & husband Ed Cunnius of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Robert & wife Esther of San Antonio, Texas, and daughter Mary Louise Price & husband Randall of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Karl and Paul Schnase and Lyla Mae Price; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Craig Schnase.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 18081 West Road, Houston, Texas 77095.
Memorials may be sent to Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Houston; First United Methodist Church, Del Rio; or Hastings College, Hastings, Nebraska.
