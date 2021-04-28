Ronda J. Sigman of Hastings, Nebraska, age 57, left for Heaven April 24, 2021.
She was born October 8, 1963, in Hastings and spent most of her life in Hastings.
She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Jason Wessell; brother, Butch (Kathy) Sigman; sister, Louise Poor; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Sigman; mother, Mary Sigman; and Patricia Latzel and Laura Swartz.
She was a wonderful person no matter what she was doing. Many people will miss her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.