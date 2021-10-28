Rosalie Rae Sedlacek (Adams) was the second daughter born to Vera J. Adams (Lakin) and Reuben B. Adams on November 13, 1932, in Hastings, Nebraska. She passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2021, after several illnesses.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Rolland D. Sedlacek; and her sister, Shirley Ann Adams.
Surviving family members are her daughters, Julia Ann Houdei (Farhad) and Nancy Rae Wylde (Richard); her grandchildren, Reverend Geneva R. McAuley (Chad), Elizabeth A. Steck, Lisa N. Houdei, and Justin A. Houdei (Amber); and her dear great-granddaughter, Charlotte Grace Houdei.
Rosalie graduated from Hastings High School in Hastings, NE, in 1950 and was married February 18, 1951, to her husband of 49 years, "Ronnie." Rolland's career with Burlington Northern Railroad took them from Hastings to Omaha, Nebraska; to Galesburg and Aurora, Illinois; St. Joseph, Missouri; Memphis, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma and back to Nebraska in Lincoln. In Lincoln, Rosalie loved working at the University of Nebraska School of Journalism before retiring in 1993. She and her husband enjoyed retirement at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, where their children and grandchildren visited them often. After her husband died in 2000, she lived with each of her daughters for several years.
Rosalie was someone who always thought of the wishes and happiness of others. She was beloved by her son-in-law's sisters, who came to the U.S. from Iran as young women, for how she welcomed them and loved them as if they were always part of her family. Her favorite pastime was voraciously reading everything from the daily newspaper to biographies.
Her daughters' fondest memories of their mom are of her excellent cooking. Some favorites include her famous "Rozelle" chocolate malts, "Sunshine" potato salad, and her Sunday beef pot roast dinners. She would sew outfits late into the night because they simply "had" to be worn the next day. And she would make the funniest face when she tried hard not to laugh at Ronnie's naughty jokes. She was always ready to do anything her family needed.
Rosalie was a great friend to both of her daughters into adulthood, and they had beautiful times together. She treasured her grandchildren and was tickled to finally have a great-grandchild.
Her legacy is her never-ending kindness to everyone.
Services will be private. Interment will take place at a later date at Rosedale Cemetery, in Doniphan, NE.
