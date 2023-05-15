Rosanne M. Newell of Superior Nebraska was born on June 30, 1949 in Friend, Nebraska.
She was the daughter of Vera M. & Walter J Endorf and grew up on a farm outside of Tobias.
She entered into her eternal life on May 12, 2023 while living at Good Samaritan Society in Superior, Nebraska.
Rosanne was baptized July 17, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church Tobias, NE.
On April 12,1969 she married Lonnie E Jones and to this union 1 daughter was born, Jennifer.
On October 30, 2002 she married James E Newel in Fairbury, Nebraska.
Rosanne was proud of receiving her certificate in both Medication Assistant & Basic Nurse Assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim and brother Doyle.
She is survived by daughter, Jennfer Kujath (Frederick) of Fairbury; brother Dennis Endorf (LaRae) of Fremont; sister-in-law Ramona Endorf of Fairbury; step-daughter Melissa Aksamit (Tony) of Superior; step-son Aaron Newell (Jori) of Eagle; grandchildren, Frederick D & Erin E Kujath, Kilee, Kassie & Khloe Newell; nieces & nephews and other relatives and also special friend Gary Culbertson.
