Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.