Former Sutton, Nebraska resident Rose Cecelia Cloet, 91, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Aviva Woodlands Senior Living in Lincoln, NE.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., at the church with Father Doug Daro officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 9:00 a.m., until the Rosary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE.
