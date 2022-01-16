Rose M. Janda Jan 16, 2022 Jan 16, 2022 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rose M. Janda, 100, of Lawrence, Nebraska, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Westfield Quality Car in Aurora. Services are pending. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obits Obit Lawrence Rose M. Janda Car Westfield Quality Aurora Nebraska Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool seeks community's blessing for street changeNo site selected, but image of proposed lake fits like puzzle piece between Gretna and AshlandFormer Hastings insurance agent sentenced for mail fraudRivoli to undergo multi-phase renovation, expansion to five screensAfter warm streak, snow in the forecast for LincolnSouth Heartland issues COVID-19 Health Alert as transmission metrics explodeCOVID-19 case numbers through roof in South Heartland Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
