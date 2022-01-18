Rose Marie Janda, 100, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora, Nebraska.
Rosary will be Friday, January 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. and Mass will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel. Memorials can be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Rose was born on September 25, 1921 to Joseph J. and Frances M. (Hajek) Hubl in Nuckolls County, NE. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1938. She obtained her teacher’s certificate and taught in rural schools for many years. On February 26, 1946 she married John A. Janda in Lawrence. She was a farm wife and mother; they together raised their family on a farm and dairy with faith and love, until moving to Lawrence in 1986.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Altar Society, Catholic Order of Foresters, Sacred Heart Quilting Club and the Lawrence Square Dance Club. She enjoyed listening to the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals and the Huskers. She enjoyed being with her family and her grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her four sons, Robert (Brenda) Janda of Lawrence, Ronald Janda of Lawrence, Stephen (Susan) Janda of Guide Rock, Thomas (Barbara) Jandaof Lawrence; one son-in-law, Duane Kohmetscher of Lawrence; two daughters, Patricia (Jerry) Chadwick of Aurora, Ellen (Rodney) Ramig of Gering; one brother, John Hubl of Lawrence; one sister-in-law, Frances Hubl; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lori Kohmetscher; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Janda; granddaughters, Kimberly Janda and Jacqueline Janda; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alois (Randi) Hubl, Charles Hubl and William (Eileen) Hubl.
