Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rose M. Peister, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home.
There will be no services. Cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Rose was born July 19, 1930, in Hastings to John H. and Violet H. (Pearson) Hill. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1948.
Rose moved to Denver, CO, in 1949 and met and married E. LeRoy Peister on December 2, 1950. They lived in Denver, Littleton and Castle Rock, Colorado until 1992 when they went on a traveling ministry in a motor home for 12 ½ years.
In 2004, they moved to Hastings. Rose was a cancer survivor and volunteered in the gift shop at Mary Lanning Hospital. Rose enjoyed sewing and crafts.
Rose is survived by her husband, LeRoy Peister of Hastings; children, Stephen (Shelley) Peister of Aurora, CO, Diana (Mark) Reiner of Hastings, NE, and Vicki (Bruce) McVicker of York, NE; grandchildren, Heidi (Alex) Reiner Yacoub, Amy (Jake) Morse, Eric (Laura) Reiner, and Ian McVicker; great-grandchildren, Noah McVicker, Zara Reiner Yacoub, Zaida Morse, Benjamin Reiner, and Leila Reiner Yacoub; along with her sister, Sharon (Phil) Waremboung.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wynona Neff; and brother, Richard Hill.
