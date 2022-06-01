Rose M. Peister Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rose M. Peister, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Nebraska Rose M. Peister Pass Away Cremation Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlorida orders Orange County schools to reveal who bought ‘Gender Queer’ book for librariesPtak no longer employed by cityFamily reunion gathers at peony gardens started by ancestorAquacourt ready to openArea woman shares story to raise mental health awarenessAndrew McCarty of HastingsBystander pulls couple from burning duplexDave Matthews Band cancels weekend performances in South Florida due to COVIDN.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2Hastings man promotes rucking for Memorial Day Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
