Rose Marie Beckner-Copley, 66, of Harvard, Nebraska, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
She is survived by her partner in life, siblings, daughter and, grandchildren.
Rose Marie Beckner-Copley, 66, of Harvard, Nebraska, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
She is survived by her partner in life, siblings, daughter and, grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held Saturday October 15, at 2 p.m. The service will be held at her residence in Harvard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.