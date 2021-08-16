Rose Mary Brennfoerder of Edgar, Nebraska, daughter of Tiny (Swartz) Johnson and Bart Johnson was born August 16, 1938, in Emporia, Kansas. She departed us on August 12, 2021 at the age of 82.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Brennfoerder of Edgar, NE; sons Jim (Mary) Shipley and Scott (Jill) Shipley; daughter Vicki Novak; sisters Betty, Joann, Josephine, Linda, Charlene, Darlene; brother Mike; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Roland (Perk) Shipley; and her parents.
Memorial services will be held this Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:30 a.m., at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar. Pastor David King will be officiating. Private family burial will be held in the Edgar Cemetery. A book signing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from noon to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. to greet callers. In lieu of flowers, family suggests to please make donation to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
