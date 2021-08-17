Hastings, Nebraska resident Rosemary “Rosey” G. Peterson, 73, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home.
Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, August 20, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings, Nebraska. Inurnment will be at the St. Mark’s Pro-Cathedral Columbarium. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Rosey was born August 10, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of William H. and Edna (Owen) Bowers. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln with the class of 1966. Rosey received three master’s degrees, two from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in 1970 in Speech Pathology, in 1971 in Audiology, and in 2000, from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, in Community Counseling. She worked as a Mental Health Therapist at the Hastings Regional Center and South-Central Behavioral Services. Rosey always had a concern for others’ well-being and even in retirement she remained in touch with some of her clients.
Rosey owned and operated Mama Rosey’s in downtown Hastings from 1997-2005. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral. Rosey enjoyed beading, antiques, camping and taking care of her pets.
Rosey is survived by her husband, Thomas Peterson of Hastings; children, Hal C. (Heide) Smith III of Hastings, Sandy (Matthew) Gudgel of Lincoln, Tina Sawyers of Hastings, Joseph (Shannon) Peterson of Chesapeake, VA, and Sheryl (Dan) Kuenzi of Lancaster CA; and grandchildren, Mariah Walker, Caleb Peterson, Leah Peterson, Autumn Steele, George Gudgel, Lily Gudgel, Jack Gudgel, Peyton Smith, Brady Smith, Ian Kuenzi, Ryan Peterson, Kaylyn Gerwig, and Jordan Gerwig.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, George and Ella Mae Peterson and Hal C. and Margie Smith Sr.
