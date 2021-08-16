Rosemary G. 'Rosey' Peterson Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska resident Rosemary “Rosey” G. Peterson, 73, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Nebraska Rosemary G. Peterson Pass Away Cremation Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHastings Little League one win from World SeriesAuthorities identify man killed in Juniata armed standoffHastings becomes second Nebraska team to advance to LLWSLong night of gunfire, fear in Juniata ends with subject's deathLittle League matchup on the big screenHastings no-hit by Sioux Falls in regionalHastings Little League captures Midwest Regional titleNew alert system was used to warn residents countywide of Juniata incidentHastings Little League beats Iowa, clinches spot at LLWSDeweese Fall Festival comes roaring back with tractor pull, demo derby Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
