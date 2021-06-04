Roy J. Greene, age 74, of Omaha, Nebraska died May 31, 2021.
Preceded in death by his wife, Jackie. Survived by children, Darrell (Brooke), Kevin, Chad, Heather (Keith) Geise; grandchildren, Courtney, Trinity, Samantha, Roy, Esmond, Taylor, and William; sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Buster) Hemberger.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, followed by inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.
Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.
