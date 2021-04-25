Roy M. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died April 21, 2021, at CHI St. Elizabeth Regional Health Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud with Father Paul Frank officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Loucky Cemetery northeast of Lawrence.
The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home and 8 a.m. to service time Friday at the church.
Memorials are requested to the Veterans’ Memorial Wall Fund in Red Cloud.
