Roy William Rempe of Superior, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 70 years, 4 months, 6 days.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with the Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Inurnment is at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.