Roy William Rempe of Superior, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 70 years, 4 months, 6 days.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with the Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Inurnment is at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Memorials may go to the Brodstone Healthcare Foundation.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is handling arrangements.
Roy was born October 24, 1952, in Superior to Leonard and Lorraine (Brockman) Rempe
He worked for the Farmers Aerial Spraying out of Cadams, Nebraska and the Grove family and eventually he started Roy’s Aerial Spraying later purchasing his own land to build an airstrip.
On September 25, 1993, he was united in marriage to Patricia “Trish” Alexander at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lorraine Rempe; a brother, Eugene; and his parents-in-law, Wallace and Margaret Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Trish” of Superior; brothers, Ron (Arlene) and Jim (Melody) of Superior; and a sister, Jan (Ron) Williams of Hastings, Nebraska.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-laws, Jean (Ron) Burbridge, Peg Alexander, Cathi (Vince) Miner, Mary Lou (Phil) Noonan, Camilla (Albert) Dyke, Bill Alexander and John (Lucy) Alexander along with a host of many nieces, nephews and many friends.
