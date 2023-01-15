Ruby Jean Bridger, 91, of Belgrade, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with Pastor Joy Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.