Ruby Jean Bridger, 91, of Belgrade, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with Pastor Joy Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Ruby was born May 14, 1931, to Preston and Lucy (Nichols) Bishop in Belgrade.
She graduated from Belgrade High School in 1950. On May 25, 1952, she married Ralph Bridger in Fullerton.
The couple resided in the Belgrade and Cedar Rapids area for 65 years. Ruby was employed at Clara’s Cafe in Fullerton and the Army Ammunition Plant in Grand Island for five years.
Ralph and Ruby enjoyed polka dances, traveling, family reunions, flower gardening, outdoor Christmas decorating, and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Rocky (Janice) Bridger of Fullerton and Tim Bridger of Belgrade; daughters, Vonda (Leonard) Plumbtree of Fullerton, Rhonda Welch of Belgrade, Colleen (Charlie) Dubas of Palmer, NE, Luann (Dave) Bialas of Hastings, NE, and Dixie Bridger of Belgrade; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; brothers, Preston Bishop of Kileen, TX, and Fred Bishop of Nebraska City; sisters, Rosie Greger of St. Edward, NE, and Sheryl Hurska of Tuscan, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; daughters, Dallas Bridger and Delilia Hornung; granddaughter, Carmen Baldwin; grandson, Shawn Baldwin; great-grandson, Preston Bridger; sisters, Goldie Weller, Georgie Collins, and Fairy Welch; brother, Jesse Bishop; and son-in-law, Larry Hornung.
