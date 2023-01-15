Ruby Bridger

Ruby Jean Bridger, 91, of Belgrade, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with Pastor Joy Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.