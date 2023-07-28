Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruby L. (Schnell) Campbell, 95, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 14, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. There will be no burial held at this time.
A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or First United Methodist Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ruby’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.