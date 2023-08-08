Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruby L. (Schnell) Campbell, 95, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 14, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. There will be no burial held at this time.
A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the Start Over Rover or First United Methodist Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ruby’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ruby was born May 1, 1928, to Louie and Mary (Brehm) Schnell on a farm near Fairfield, NE. She attended country schools in Clay County and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1945.
She graduated from Mary Lanning School of Nursing in June of 1950 and practiced as an RN until the end of 1997. She loved her work in the office of Drs. Kleager, Glenn, and Seiler for many years.
She married Robert W. Campbell on December 7, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2001.
Ruby loved her family and friends and cherished the time she could spend with them.
She enjoyed camping, gardening, quilting, and especially her Boston Terrier pals, “Murphy”, “Annie”, and many more.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mary Lanning Alumni Association, and Shrine Hospital Auxiliary.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son-in-law, Ronald Jacobitz; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou (Gene) Post.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie Jacobitz of Papillion, NE, Barb (Doug) Osmundson of Palisade, CO; grandchildren Sarah (Casey) Kizzier of Dubuque, IA, Adam (Natalie) Jacobitz of La Vista, NE, Leif (Taylor) Osmundson of Windsor, CO, Raina (Sean) Glenn of Spokane, WA; great-grandchildren Sophia Kizzier of Dubuque, IA, Linden Kizzier of Dubuque, IA, Henry Kizzier of Dubuque, IA, Pierce Jacobitz of La Vista, NE, Edmund Jacobitz of La Vista, NE, Faye Jacobitz of La Vista, NE; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
