Hastings, Nebraska resident Ruby M. Carlson, 94, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.