Hastings, Nebraska resident Ruby M. Carlson, 94, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website.
Ruby was born August 26, 1928, in Clay County, NE to Jens Peter “Pete” and Carrie K. (Knutson) Jensen. She attended Verona School through the ninth grade, then stayed at home to care for her mother who had polio until she married James W. Carlson on August 12, 1950, in Hastings, NE; he preceded her in death on April 17, 1992.
Ruby was a steam presser at Mode O’Day and worked at Perkins for 12 years. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and LWML.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. Carlson; son, Dennis; brothers, Alfred Jensen and Robert Jensen; and an infant sister.
Survivors include her daughters & sons-in-law, Beverly K. & Ron Davis of Hastings, NE, Judy & Ron Mays of Lincoln, NE, Melody Sue Carlson & fiancé Scott Wilson of Glendale, AZ; son & daughter-in-law, Robert Wayne & Julie Carlson of Kearney, NE; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Duensing of Clatonia, NE; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
