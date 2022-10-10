Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ruby M. Carlson, 94, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church.
