Heaven gained an angel Saturday, June 18, 2022, when Shannon left us peacefully.
She spread her wings and departed to heaven from Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE, with her family near her.
Per Shannon’s request, no services will be held as she was cremated.
Shannon’s message to me and the challenges faced in life was to assure me and others that “it's going to be okay.” We now cherish many friends and relatives telling me that “it's going to be okay” and yes one day “it’s going to be okay.”
Prayers, flowers, and wishes will be graciously honored by her family and can be sent to Dennis Coats, 722 Leisure Lane, Hastings, NE 68901.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Shannon was born June 20, 1959, and was to celebrate her 63rd birthday Monday. She was born to Phillip and Theresa (Hansen) Johnson in Camden, NJ.
Shannon worked for many years in the San Jose, CA, electronics industry. She met Dennis Coats in San Jose, CA. They were joined in marriage on September 9, 1999, at Heartwell Park on the island in Hastings.
Along with her husband, she and her sons Scottie Johnson of Seattle, WA, and Greg Coats of Hastings moved to Hastings on July 4, 1998.
Shannon worked in retail and food services in Hastings until disability retirement in 2006. She loved spending time with friends and family, relaxing, dining out, watching NCIS on TV, taking walks, loving her family, friends, and pets, and visiting on the phone.
Being a Hastings Sodbusters season ticket holder behind home plate along with husband Dennis, was special along with listening to Irish Country Gospel music sensation Owen Mac.
Shannon was such a beautiful, kind, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loving friend to so many people.
Shannon was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, LaVerne Johnson of Mesa, AZ.
With heavy hearts left to grieve are her husband Dennis Coats of Hastings; sons, Scottie Johnson of Seattle, WA and Greg Coats of Hastings; daughter, Denise Coats-Galaviz of Red Bluff, CA; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Amy Johnson of Seattle, WA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.