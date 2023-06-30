Hastings, Nebraska resident Russell A. “Russ” Bramble, 97, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at The Heritage at College View, Hastings, NE.
Russell was born August 22, 1925 in Hastings, Nebraska to Roy A. Bramble and Alma Pearson Bramble. He attended Hastings Public Schools beginning at Lincoln Elementary.
He served in the U.S. Navy from November 20, 1943 to April 8, 1946. Seaman First Class Russell served on the USS Howarth (DD592). He was at the battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945 and at the battle of Okinawa in April of 1945. He was given the American Theater, Asiactic Pacific Theater, Phillipine Liberation, Good Conduct, Japanese Occupation and the Purple Heart awards.
Prior to his service Russell worked for Parsons Oil Company from 1941 to 1943. He then was employed by the C.B.& Q Railroad in 1946 and retired from Burlington Northern in 1988 where he held many positions over the years.
Russell was baptized at Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska prior to his marriage there to the love of his life Joan M. Wohlgemuth on June 27, 1948. They were married 73 years.
Russell was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he volunteered and joined his wife Joan in worship with many friends and family.
Russell had a great love of the outdoors which included hunting ducks, geese, pheasants and deer. He especially enjoyed teaching his grandsons how to follow all the rules of safety in hunting and fishing. He spent many years with his friend Bob Ackles raising and training Labradors to join them in their pursuits.
Bob and Russ were on the original committee of Ducks Unlimited in Hastings and enjoyed many treks to the Platte River blind. He spent many years at Harlan County Reservoir fishing to his heart's content and caught many Master Anglers with friends and family.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joan; sisters Mildred, Ethel and Doris; his brother Dallas L. Sr. (Nita ) and niece Cindy Bramble Bergin.
Russell is survived by his one son Tom (Shawn); three daughters Teresa (Rich) Woodward, Linda (Bill) Acevedo, Susan (Steve) Gohman; Grandchildren and spouses, Benjamin (Katie) Bramble, Clayton (Haley) Bramble, Anna (Garrett) Watkins, Zachariah (Kristen) Bramble, Jason (Heather) Griess, Brandi (Mark) Nygard, Ghia Griess and George Pepdjonvic, Tina (Ryan) Bunting, Daniel (Allie) Gohman, Sarah (Eric) Blommer, Clark (Elise) Woodward, Dean Woodward, and Ellie (Dave) Donnelly; 36 Great-Grandchildren; and two Great-Great-Grandchildren; his brother-in-law Donald E. Broman of Lincoln; his nephews Dallas Jr. (Mary Anne) and David Bramble; sister Pat Young of Oregon along with her two daughters Valerie (Alf) Humphrey and Lisa (Craig) Jesmer; and many nieces and nephews.
