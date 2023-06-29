Hastings, Nebraska resident Russell A. “Russ” Bramble, 97, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at The Heritage at College View, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Ann Auten & Garrett Watkins officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
