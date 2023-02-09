Russell F. Gerberding of Deshler, Nebraska, the son of Martin and Esther (Gerdes) Gerberding was born October 7, 1940, in Beatrice, NE.
He departed this life Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Deshler at the age of 82 years.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler at 3 p.m. Officiant will be Pastor Joe Love.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. with family present 2-4 p.m. Memorials can be made in care of the church.
Condolences may be left at krollfh.com. Kroll Funeral Home of Deshler is in charge of arrangements.
