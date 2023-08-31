Sutton, Nebraska, resident Russell "Russ" Lee Ebert, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton, NE, with Pastor Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton.
Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. with the family present from 4-6 p.m at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Russell (Russ) Lee Ebert was born January 5, 1951, to Homer and Dorothy (Monson) Ebert in Hastings. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. Russ attended Sutton Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1969.
In April of 1970, he married Sherry Erickson. They had 2 children, Michelle and Corey.
He entered the Army Reserves completing his basic training in Fort Polk, LA, and was stationed at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL.
On August 17, 1990, he married Lana (Jacobson) Rath. They resided outside of Sutton where they built their own country paradise.
Russ was a member of the Sutton American Legion, past Sutton City Councilman, LB840 Committee, and a proud grandfather.
Russ's hobbies were hunting, fishing, classic cars, socializing with friends at the gas station, listening to the Beach Boys and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lana; children, Michelle "Miki" and James Hajny; Corey and Traci Ebert; Rebecca Kneifl and fiance Gene Epler; and Jessica and Blaine Lippert; grandchildren, Jace Hajny; Kellen, Kierra, Brooks and Hallie Ebert; Brooke and John Nelson; Bud Kneifl, Jr.; Bethany Kneifl and fiance Colby Speck; Jeron Lippert and fiance Aubrey Richards; and Natalie Lippert; great-grandchildren, Chelsey, Daniella Kneifl; and Marvin Nelson; siblings, Robert & Sharon Ebert; Richard and Becky Ebert; and DeAnne and Ken Maas; many cherished nieces and nephews and sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Ned Tucker.
