Sutton, Nebraska, resident Russell "Russ" Lee Ebert, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton, NE, with Pastor Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton.

