Sutton, Nebraska resident Russell "Russ" Lee Ebert, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton, NE with Pastor Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Friday, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., with the family present from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.

